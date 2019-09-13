Sleeping Lion roars for Fanshawe at Doncaster

Sleeping Lion, ridden by Jamie Spencer, wins the William Hill Mallard Handicap

Sleeping Lion came from last to first to claim top honours in the William Hill Mallard Handicap at Doncaster.

James Fanshawe's charge was a 4-1 shot in the hands of Jamie Spencer and was dropped out at the rear of the six-strong field for much of the extended one-mile-six-furlong contest.

Spencer coaxed his mount into a more prominent position entering the final two furlongs and was in front a furlong later.

Charles Kingsley briefly looked a threat late on, but Sleeping Lion found more once challenged and was ultimately well on top at the line - scoring a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length.

The disappointment of the race was Simon Crisford's hat-trick-seeking 2-1 favourite Saroog, who could finish only fifth.

Fanshawe said: "We were just getting a bit frustrated with him running in big handicaps. He didn't get in the Ebor, so we ran him in the two-mile race at York and he never got into it.

"Today with a smaller field and he was able to get a position. He likes to be held up, but he needs a bit of time to get rolling. He picked up in good time today.

"I'm not sure where we'll go with him. We'll see what the handicapper does. He's a really nice horse and he's shown it today."