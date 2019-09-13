Flying display from A'Ali under Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori riding A'Ali to victory

Royal Ascot hero A'Ali got back in the winning trail in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Simon Crisford's juvenile landed the Norfolk Stakes at the showpiece meeting in June and doubled his big-race tally in the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville on his next start.

He could finish only fifth when stepped up to six furlongs for the Prix Morny at Deauville last month, but looked more at home back over the minimum trip on Town Moor.

With Frankie Dettori in the saddle, the 6-4 chance was soon tracking the pacesetting Irish raider Wheels On Fire - and quickened up smartly in the last half-furlong to score by a length with something to spare.

Dream Shot finished strongly to pip Wheels On Fire to second.

York winner Alligator Alley was a heavily-supported even-money favourite for Joseph an Donnacha O'Brien, but was restless in the stalls and never really threatened to land a telling blow, finishing sixth of the seven runners.