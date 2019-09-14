Oaks winners face off in Vermeille

Jockey Frankie Dettori (right) celebrates winning the Investec Oaks on Anapurna

Investec Oaks winner Anapurna has her first outing since claiming Classic glory at Epsom when she runs in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

While it was always the intention to give the daughter of Frankel a break after her Epsom exertions, she was originally being pointed at the Yorkshire Oaks.

However, with superstar stablemate Enable rerouted from the Juddmonte International to that mile-and-a-half event, it was thought for the best if Anapurna waited for the French Group One instead.

With a career at stud beckoning, Anapurna is likely to just have two more races in her career.

"It has been a long wait since Epsom. We were originally going to run her in the Yorkshire Oaks, but there didn't seem much point when we saw Enable was going there," said Mark Weinfeld, of owners Helena Springfield Ltd.

"We're just hoping she runs well now, she's had a long break.

"I don't think she'll be staying in training, that's not the plan at the moment anyway.

"We haven't entered her in the Arc. We've got the Fillies And Mares race at Ascot on the agenda, but she's also got an entry in the Prix Royallieu as well. It costs so much money to supplement her for the Arc, we're not going to do that now.

"Fingers crossed we can go out with a bang."

Star Catcher, another Gosden runner, could be the toughest challenger, having won the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

The Sea The Stars filly has progressed in leaps and bounds, benefiting from two fine Frankie Dettori rides.

"She's going very well and I think her chances are pretty obvious - she's got a good chance," said owner Anthony Oppenheimer.

"There are two Oaks winners there, lots of good horses, and they all seem to be rated about the same.

"She'll like the ground, she's really well, she's had a long rest and Dettori is riding.

"I've spoken to Frankie and he's very pleased with her at home, but it is a very difficult race - all the top fillies in Europe really, a very exciting race."

French Oaks winner Channel is also in the line-up, but will need to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

French Derby winner Sottsass is the standout name in the Prix Niel.

Not seen since defeating Persian King by two lengths at Chantilly, he is being prepared solely with the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as his aim.

In the four-runner Prix Foy, the Andre Fabre-trainer Waldgeist takes on Kiseki, who is over from Japan aiming at the Arc.