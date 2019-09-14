Oxted lands Portland pot

Oxted ridden by Cieren Fallon wins the William Hill Portland Handicap Stakes

Cieren Fallon landed the big handicap of the day on successive Saturdays when Oxted came with a late rattle to win the William Hill Portland at Doncaster.

On the back of winning the Old Borough Cup at Haydock last weekend with Time To Study, this time it was all about speed over the unique distance of five and a half furlongs.

Fallon, son of six-times champion jockey Kieren, is on the verge of being crowned champion apprentice this season and looks to have a very bright future.

A Momentofmadness made a bold bid to win for the second year in a row under William Buick, but Fallon timed his challenge to perfection on the 14-1 chance trained by Roger Teal, who had returned to form when second last time out.

Oxted came clear to win by a cosy half-length from A Momentofmadness, with Show Stealer third.

Fallon said: "We jumped well, we took a nice lead and I pulled him out and he quickened lovely. He finished second at Newmarket and was very unlucky, so we were always confident going into the race. If he got a nice clear run, we knew he'd be thereabouts.

"It's brilliant, this is what it's all about, the big days like this on TV, and I'm lucky to be on a horse like this that can take me into the race."

Teal said: "He's a lovely horse. I trained his mum (Charlotte Rosina), she was a nice sprint mare. Obviously the boys put her to Mayson and he's the result.

"We always think he wants soft ground because his mum loved soft ground, but all his best form is on the top of the ground for some reason.

"We came here with high hopes, I was reading the stats and three-year-olds have got a bad rep in this race, so I was panicking then. But no, fair play, he's put it right."