Logician impresses in St Leger at Doncaster

Logician wins the St Leger at Doncaster

Logician justified odds-on favouritism in the William Hill St Leger under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden on Saturday.

Sent off as the 5-6 favourite by Town Moor punters, they barely had a moment's sweat as Dettori delivered his challenge in isolation up the stands' side.

Sir Dragonet looked to be moving well more towards the centre of the track as Logician made his move, but he had no answer to the winner's finishing kick and he fell out of the frame late on.

Mark Johnston trained the second and third home as Sir Ron Priestley beat Nayef Road for the runner-up spot.

But this was all about Logician, who won the contest in a course-record time, Dettori, who continued his remarkable season with a sixth Leger win, Gosden, who was winning his fifth Leger, and sire Frankel, whose progeny have now won two Classics this season.