Star performance from Catcher in Vermeille

Star Catcher and Frankie Dettori (left)

Star Catcher made most of the running to cap a lucrative weekend for jockey Frankie Dettori and trainer John Gosden in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp.

The duo struck with Logician in the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday - and victory on Star Catcher gave Dettori a 16th Group One triumph of the year, equalling his previous best tally in 2001.

Star Catcher, carrying the colours of Anthony Oppenheimer, had already contributed by winning the Irish Oaks and she produced another top-class performance.

Dettori had her to the fore from her rail draw, while stablemate Anapurna, the Epsom Oaks scorer, got a tardy start and could never get competitive.

Dictating affairs throughout, Dettori upped the tempo some way out and the 6-5 favourite galloped on strongly to score from two outsiders, Musis Amica (33-1) and Ligne D'Or (50-1).

"She's a very good filly. She stays well, she doesn't mind being in front and the ground was slick today and she likes it. I couldn't fault her. She didn't put a foot wrong," Dettori told Sky Sports Racing.

"She was in the stalls for a while, but once she got to the front she was full of enthusiasm. She travelled strong. We went a decent gallop and she kept it up."

Sottsass overcame a nightmare passage to get up close home and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Qatar Pix Niel.

The Prix du Jockey Club winner, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, looked set for defeat on his first race after a summer break.

He was trapped on the rail, but a gap opened up for Cristian Demuro in the final half-furlong which he managed to sneak through and grab victory.

Stablemate Veronisi made the running and was still in front a furlong out, before the race changed complexion in the final strides.

Sottsass finally got the breaks to land the Group Two from Mutamakina and enhance his claims for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, where is seen as one of the big dangers to Enable.

Rouget said: "I wasn't anxious because if he couldn't get past it doesn't matter for next time.

"He didn't have a hard race so that was the most important thing.

"He hasn't run since the first of June. That's a long time. He showed he's a good horse like he is. I think he will improve a lot for the race."

Sottsass remained unchanged at 7-1 for the Longchamp showpiece with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Waldgeist recorded back-to-back wins in the Prix Foy to set himself up for another crack at the Arc.

Fourth to Enable in the Arc last year and third to Gosden's superstar in this year's King George, Andre Fabre's five-year-old tracked Japanese contender Kiseki until two out.

Christophe Soumillon asked Kiseki for his effort at stage, but Pierre-Charles Boudout and Waldgeist quickly had his measure and in the end came nicely clear of Way To Paris in the closing stages, scoring by two lengths under only hands and heels.

Part-owner Dietrich von Boetticher said: "I was extremely pleased, because he did it with calmness and with ease.

"I think it was a wonderful training run for him and I think he is ready to go for the next challenge."