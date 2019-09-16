Skitter Scatter retired to stud

Skitter Scatter

John Oxx has called time on the racing career of Group One-winning filly Skitter Scatter after she returned lame from her run in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The daughter of Scat Daddy won four of her seven starts as a juvenile last season - ending her campaign with a top-level triumph in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh 12 months ago.

With trainer Patrick Prendergast retiring from the training ranks during the off-season to join forces with Oxx, Skitter Scatter made her first start for her new trainer in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, but disappointed after suffering a muscle injury.

She made an encouraging return from a near four-month absence when runner-up in the Group Three Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary at the end of last month, but trailed home last of seven runners in the Matron and she will now be retired to the paddocks.

"Skitter Scatter has been retired and will go back to Airlie Stud," Oxx said.

"She wasn't moving great at the end (of the race) and was lame afterwards. She ran well at Tipperary and came out of it fine. She had been lovely since then and her action was very nice, but the racecourse is the ultimate test.

"She's won a Group One, Group Two and a Group Three. She has a super pedigree.

"Her career could have been a lot better. The ability and enthusiasm was still there, but unfortunately injury has brought her racing career to an end."