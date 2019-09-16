Karl Burke pondering next target for Laurens

Shine So Bright edges out Laurens in thriller at York

Karl Burke feels a succession of races on fast ground may have contributed to Laurens' defeat in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

While disappointed Laurens could not add to her impressive tally of six Group One victories, Burke does not think being beaten three lengths into fourth place - giving 5lb to the three younger fillies in front of her - was a bad effort.

"She has just arrived back this morning and she's fine," said the North Yorkshire handler.

"You are always disappointed when you get beat, obviously, but she was a long way from disgracing herself - giving weight away to three three-year-old fillies - and the time was nearly half a second faster than last year's Matron.

"I'm sure she didn't quite run up to her best but there is no obvious reason not, maybe several runs on quick ground has started to catch up with her now she's a year older."

Burke will discuss with owner John Dance whether to let Laurens defend her crown in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 5 or go for the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp the following day.

"They are the two races. I've got to speak it through with John later this week and make the plans from there," he said.