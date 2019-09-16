Earthlight heading for Siskin clash in Middle Park

Siskin - set to clash with Earthlight at Newmarket

Earthlight may be on course to run in a star-studded Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket this month.

Trainer Andre Fabre had been aiming the unbeaten Prix Morny winner at the Darley Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs in October - but with Charlie Appleby's devastating National Stakes winner Pinatubo now likely to represent owners Godolphin in that, Earthlight's target is set to switch.

As a result, a mouthwatering clash with the likes of Ger Lyon's unbeaten Siskin and Richard Hannon's flying machine Mums Tipple is on the cards on September 28.

"Of course, given that Pinatubo is now likely to head to the Dewhurst, we have had a rethink about Earthlight," said Fabre.

"I'm waiting for Sheikh Mohammed's decision, but I'd have thought he would go for the Middle Park now.

"He's already won a Group One over six furlongs in the Prix Morny, so we won't be asking him to do anything different.

"The Middle Park does seem quite a good race this year, but there is no such thing as an easy Group One."