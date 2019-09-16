Impressor primed for bold show in Mill Reef

Trainer Marcus Tregoning

Marcus Tregoning is looking forward to running Impressor in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury - for which 14 juveniles have been left in.

Fourth in a good maiden at Glorious Goodwood, Impressor bolted up on his next outing at Salisbury and looks well worth a crack at something better.

While he clearly acted well with cut in the ground last time out, being by Footstepsinthesand, the hope is he will appreciate a predicted quicker surface on Saturday.

"He's in good form, and will do one more bit of work before he goes there, but he's in good shape," said Tregoning.

"Obviously the ground may well be on the quick side. But all the experience I've had with Footstepsinthesands, I've had one or two nice ones by him like Boom And Bust, they generally seem to go on that sort of ground - so we will run.

"He's in good form at the moment, and we'll see how he gets on."

Richard Hannon has a good crop of juveniles and has left in Mystery Power, winner of the Superlative Stakes, Oh Purple Reign and Temple Of Heaven.

Mark Johnston's Fuwayrit has a progressive profile and has won his last two, suggesting he warrants a step up in class, while Roger Varian's Pierre Lapin created a good impression when winning his only start back in May.

Aidan O'Brien could run King Neptune or Pistoletto, while Marco Botti's unexposed Malotru and Michael Bell's Mr Kiki are also in the mix.