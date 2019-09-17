Prix de l'Abbaye next target for Invincible Army

Invincible Army ridden by P J McDonald wins the Betfair Exchange Chipchase Stakes

James Tate is eyeing a crack at the Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp next month for Invincible Army, following the colt's creditable effort in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The four-year-old stayed on strongly in the closing stages to take third place behind Fairyland in the Group One dash, on only his second attempt at the minimum trip.

Since finishing second to Havana Grey in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood as a juvenile, Invincible Army has made his mark as a six-furlong performer.

However, Tate was buoyed by his effort on Sunday and now has the Abbaye in his sights.

"He's as fresh as paint and trotted up sound - so we've got lots of options - but most likely it will be the Abbaye, I'd have thought," said Tate.

"He ran well. He was third in a Group One at five, on his first try for a couple of years, so we might give it a second try."

Under The Stars could also head to Longchamp for the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, after leaving Tate "frustrated" when denied a smooth passage in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Her chance had gone by the time the daughter of Night Of Thunder got a clear run, leaving her to finish fifth - beaten only two lengths by the winner, Love.

"She was frustrating because she got stuck in a pocket behind the winner and the second, and so she never got out until the last furlong," said her trainer.

"She ran a solid-enough race, finishing fifth, but I thought maybe she'd have picked up a bit of black type had she got a clean run.

"She was drawn five of nine, and the pace was not overly fast ,and she never got a clean run at it."

Tate therefore retains hope that there is more to come.

He added: "She wasn't beaten far, (and) I was happy with her run, but I'd like to think we might be a bit better than that.

"I could see the most likely race for her being the Prix Marcel Boussac.

"There's the Rockfel, weekend after next at Newmarket, but if the weather stays dry that might be on the quick side for her - so we might go to Longchamp instead."