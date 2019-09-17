Deidre could be supplemented for Arc

Oisin Murphy on Deirde (left) wins the Nassau Stakes

Dual Group One winner Deirdre may yet be supplemented for next month's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The prestigious mile-and-a-half prize on October 6 is one of three potential Group One targets under consideration for the Mitsuru Hashida-trained five-year-old - along with the Qipco Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot later in the month.

After springing a surprise in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on her penultimate start, and just a second in Britain following her highly successful career in Japan and internationally, the daughter of Harbinger followed up with a staying-on fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Assistant trainer Yoshitake Hashida said: "I believe she has the two options of going to Ascot, which I believe would be more likely for the Champion Stakes, or the Arc. She will return to Newmarket tomorrow - then we will see.

"We might go have a look at the track at Longchamp at the weekend, before potentially running her in the Arc.

"She needs supplementing for the Arc, so it is a big decision for the owner. "

Reflecting on Deirdre's latest performance, Hashida believes the result in Ireland might have been different had she been granted a clear run.

He added: "She had a bit of bad luck in the race, but the horse is very genuine.

"We appreciate having a great mare. I think the most frustrated person was (jockey) Oisin Murphy."

Deirdre has not raced over a mile and a half since finishing fourth in the 2017 Japanese Oaks, but the step back up in trip is not expected to be an issue should the Arc plan materialise.

Hashida added: "Since she has got used to a mile and a quarter, we might keep to a mile and a quarter.

"I think if the owner decides to go back up to a mile and a half for the Arc, though, that she will cover it."