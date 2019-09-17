Mohaather straight to QEII at Ascot on Champions Day

Mohaather is in control of the Greenham Stakes

Marcus Tregoning aims to take long-term absentee Mohaather straight to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day, without the aid of a prep run.

A hugely impressive winner of the Greenham Stakes on his seasonal debut, after which he was well fancied for the 2000 Guineas, Mohaather has been kept off the track since by injury.

It has been hard to bear for Tregoning, because those behind that day at Newbury included Haydock Sprint Cup winner Hello Youmzain.

"The plan with him is that he'll go to the QEII - that's what we're trying to do," said Tregoning.

"I don't really need to get a run into him first. He's not that difficult to get match fit, and I'll get plenty of work into him, so I don't need a run before.

"It's been dry ground for most of the summer, and I'm not sure he wants it too firm. Ideally it won't be at that time of year.

"As far as we know, the Greenham form looks all right - horses that finished behind him have come out and won Group Ones, so it probably was a good race.

"It was a taking performance, and I'd love to win the QEII with him."