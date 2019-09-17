Joseph O'Brien targets Yarmouth feature with two runners

Joseph O'Brien will break new ground on Wednesday when saddling his first two runners at Yarmouth in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes.

The Classic-winning rider-turned-trainer will be represented in the feature 10-furlong Listed prize at the Norfolk track by Cnoc An Oir and Snapraeceps.

It will be the second time this season that the two stablemates have raced against each other after the pair finished down the field in a Listed contest at Gowran Park last month.

O'Brien said: "These are my first runners at the track but it is all about looking to get some black type with them and this race fitted in. Hopefully they will run well.

"They are both well-bred fillies and are reaching a level where they need black type now.

"They both ran nice races last time out and this is not quite as competitive as the company they have been keeping.

"The trip is slightly further for both of them but I think they should be fine over it as they are two straightforward fillies."

Maid For Life has been a model of consistency all season and after finishing second behind the reopposing Gallic on her first start over the trip at Chelmsford last time out trainer Charlie Fellowes is confident the daughter of Nathaniel can turn the tables and be in the shake up.

Fellowes said: "She should have probably won last time as she was in front just before the line and after it but just on the line her head was up.

"She was carrying a lot of weight that day and we have a massive swing in the weights with the one that beat her.

"I took her to a track she likes to see if she stays the trip and she settled and did everything well and I had this race in mind afterwards.

"She has got a bit to find with Fanny Logan but we are looking at black type and on ratings she has a good opportunity to get some."

Connections of last time out Chelmsford scorer Inference, one of two runners in the race for John Gosden alongside Fanny Logan, hope she can build on that success by taking a step up in class in her stride.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "She is a filly that doesn't do much at home.

"It is an opportunity to see where we stand level-wise with her and she deserves to take her chance.

"They have had a bit of rain but hopefully it has not been too much as she likes top of the ground."

George Scott is looking forward to giving Moll Davis the chance to test her ability at a higher level after posting a decisive success in handicap company at Doncaster last time out.

Scott said: "She was very unlucky at Glorious Goodwood and if she had won that race her form would look very strong. She is improving all the time as we saw at Doncaster.

"I'm really looking forward to see how she takes the step up in grade. Good ground will be fine for her so there is not much concern there.

"At the moment we don't have many quality horses in the yard and she is head and shoulders above everything else and if we have a good one she is it so I'm expecting her to run a nice race."