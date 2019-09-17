George Scott on the move in Newmarket

Trainer George Scott at Newbury Racecourse

George Scott is looking forward to taking the next step in his training career with a move to Eve Lodge Stables next week.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed four successful years at Saffron House Stables, from where he has saddled a clutch of big-race winners - most notably James Garfield, who won the 2017 Mill Reef Stakes and the 2018 Greenham.

He is now set to move just a few hundred yards along the Hamilton Road to an 80-box yard which was the former base of Lester Piggott.

Scott said: "I am really excited by the opportunities that moving to Eve Lodge Stables will provide us. The facilities are fantastic and will give us every chance to progress further after four enjoyable years at Saffron House Stables.

"We have grown significantly since I saddled my first runner back in November 2015 and I look back fondly on many great days that we've had so far.

"James Garfield's Group-race victories at two and three are the obvious high points, but we have enjoyed a lot of other great results, including international success in Dubai, Turkey and Qatar.

"We have been lucky enough to grow in those four years - hence the requirement to move to bigger premises with excellent facilities.

"The ambition now is to find more quality horses that can allow us to progress again. It's a challenge that the team and I are keen to embrace and we will be working harder than ever to produce winners and give the best value to our owners.

"Over the coming weeks and months I will be busy at all the major sales trying to ensure that we build a promising team of horses for our first full season at Eve Lodge in 2020."

As well as his new base having more available stabling, it possesses an indoor ride, two horse-walkers, large turn-out paddocks and a treadmill. Eve Lodge also provides extensive on-site staff accommodation and a purpose-built owners' facility.