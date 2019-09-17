Hit The Bid back in action at Newbury

Darren Bunyan, trainer

Hit The Bid is set to make a quick reappearance in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury after a luckless run at the Curragh.

Trainer Darren Bunyan has put a line through his stable star's performance in the Group One Flying Five Stakes on Sunday, when he was beaten less than four lengths - and reports the five-year-old ready to go again just six days later.

The County Kildare handler has given Hit The Bid an entry in Saturday's Group Three dash at Newbury and has confirmed the intention is to run.

"He came out of the race perfect," said Bunyan.

"It was just one one of those days to draw a line through. Nothing worked out for him on the day, but we've had worse days than that.

"He wasn't beaten too far for a horse who had nothing go his way on the day."

Hit The Bid has already proved he can run well when kept busy.

"There's no issue with the horse running back quickly," added Bunyan.

"He came back from the Abbaye last year and won the Group Three Mercury Stakes (at Dundalk) not long after.

"We're still making plans, and it looks like he'll go to Newbury this Saturday now.

"The ground is in his favour there. The weather forecast is very good for the week, and he's 100 per cent after the race.

"If all goes well on Saturday we'll stick him in the Abbaye."

Ger Lyons's Blue Uluru is a second Irish possible - while others in an 11-strong entry include Beverley Bullet scorer Judicial, recent York Listed victor Dakota Gold and Equilateral, who took the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster last week.