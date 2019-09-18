King Ottokar needs some ease for Cambridgeshire

Ben Curtis riding King Ottokar to win at Newbury

Charlie Fellowes warns conditions must be suitable for King Ottokar if he is to take his chance in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

The Newmarket handler is keen to run the three-year-old in the prestigious nine-furlong event after deciding against sending him to France on Saturday for the Group Three Prix du Prince d'Orange at ParisLongchamp

While the trip and racing in a big field will present a new challenge for son of Motivator on Saturday week, it is one Fellowes expects him to take in his stride.

Fellowes said: "King Ottokar is not going to run in France because he had a bit of a bad scope about three weeks ago - which just put us on the back foot for the French race.

"The Cambridgeshire is very much under consideration, but I would want a bit of rain to fall to run in it.

"I think the one-mile-one is absolutely fine, especially if it came up soft, and a big field would be no problem because the harder they go, the better it would be for him - so there is plenty to like about the race."

Should conditions on the Rowley Mile not be suitable for King Ottokar, Fellowes has drawn up a back-up plan over course and distance.

He added: "If we don't go there, the back-up option is the Darley Stakes - which is a Group Three over the same trip in October.

"If the ground is too quick there then that might be it for the season, because that is all there is about left for him."

Although King Ottokar has just one victory in a conditions race at Newbury to his name this season, Fellowes is confident there is still more to come.

He added: "He has had a very unlucky year - because when you look at the field he beat at Newbury, I don't know how he hasn't won a Group race.

"We tried to chase the Derby dream and ran him over too far earlier in the season - then he was unlucky at Salisbury last time, just being in the wrong place.

"He is a young horse, and next year will be his best one."