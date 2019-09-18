Veracious on course for Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Veracious

Veracious is on course to return from a midsummer break in next month's Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Having opened her account at Group One level on her last start in the Falmouth Stakes in July, the daughter of Frankel will bid to follow up by giving trainer Sir Michael Stoute a fifth victory in the mile contest, after finishing down the field 12 months ago.

Although not sighted for more than two months, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old is reported in good order for her intended comeback on October 5.

Cheveley Park Stud managing director Chris Richardson said: "Veracious is heading to the Sun Chariot, all being well.

"She has been fine, and Sir Michael Stoute just wanted to freshen her up and let her come into it in her own time.

"We are very happy with her, and she worked well on Saturday. All being well, the intention is to let her cruise into the race now."

The prospects of Veracious staying in training beyond her next start looking increasing likely with her owners appearing keen to keep her in training next season.

Richardson added: "I think Mr and Mrs Thompson are considering racing on with Veracious next year.

"That is one of the reasons why she has not been rushed. They have very much taken the view she will be staying in training next year."

Provided conditions are suitable, stablemate Regal Reality will be given a third attempt at Group One level in the Qipco Champion Stakes on October 19 - having finished fifth in last month's Juddmonte International at York.

Richardson added: "I think we are probably looking towards the Champion Stakes with Regal Reality. He just missed the break at York, and I know they have been working hard in getting him way from the gate smoother.

"He doesn't want soft ground, so we will have to keep an eye on that. I think he is a progressive horse and he is another that will stay in training next year."