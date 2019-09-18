Danzeno to miss Ayr Gold Cup says Mick Appleby

Don't Touch ridden by Tony Hamilton (L) edges out Danzeno at Salisbury in June 2016

Danzeno, third favourite with some bookmakers for the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup, is unlikely to take his chance.

With the ground drying out and little rain forecast, trainer Mick Appleby fears conditions would be against him in Saturday's Heritage Handicap.

While it is a blow to connections, given the eight-year-old has returned to something approaching his best form this season, Appleby is content to wait for more suitable conditions later in the season.

"I don't think he's going to go, now the ground has dried up," said Appleby.

"He'd have run if the ground was good to soft. But it looks like it's going to be good to firm, and if that's the case he won't be running.

"It's a real shame, because I think he would have had a really good chance as he's come right back to form.

"I've nothing particular in mind, (but) there are a fair few races in the next few weeks we can take a look at for him."