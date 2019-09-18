Search For A Song 'done for the year'

Search For A Song, ridden by Chris Hayes, wins the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger

Dermot Weld has confirmed that his Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song will not run again this season.

The three-year-old filly continued on a steep upward curve at the Curragh, beating last year's Doncaster St Leger winner Kew Gardens under a fine ride from Chris Hayes on Sunday.

Having finished fourth in the Irish Oaks behind Star Catcher, she subsequently won the Galtres Stakes at York - and Weld is excited about what next year may bring.

He said: "Search For A Song came out of her race well, but is finished for the year.

"She has done us proud, and we look forward to a serious campaign next year."

Weld was also on the mark on Champions Weekend with Tarnawa, who won the Blandford Stakes, and she has various options for the end of the season.

He said: "Tarnawa came out of her race equally well and has three options, the Fillies & Mares Race at Ascot in October, the EP Taylor in Canada and the Prix de l'Opera on Arc day.

"We'll decide which one nearer the time. Both fillies did us proud."