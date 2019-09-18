Fanny Logan wins the John Musker Stakes at Yarmouth

Fanny Logan wins the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth

Fanny Logan continued her upward curve when completing a hat-trick of wins in Listed company in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth.

Having finished second on her debut at the Norfolk track behind stablemate Mehdaayih last October, the John Gosden-trained three-year-old went one better by backing up recent victories at York and Salisbury with a clear-cut success in the mile-and-a-quarter prize.

Overcoming the widest draw in stall 16, the daughter of Sea The Stars hit the front approaching the final furlong before readily quickening clear to defeat runner-up Bighearted by three lengths.

Rab Havlin, rider of the 6-5 winner, said: "It was a tricky draw. I was in behind three wide and I was happy there, but as they thinned out, I ended up two off the fence which was probably perfect and I had a nice clear run round to be honest.

"She was the class filly coming into the race and barring any hiccups or bad traffic, we thought she was going to do that and that is what has happened.

"She travelled up past the two and when I pressed her, she immediately responded and just kept at it.

"I think it is an upgrade on Salisbury as she was still a bit raw there and wanted to pull for her head running up the hill and we hit some soft ground round the bend and that stopped her - today she dropped her head straight away.

"I think that ground was perfect for her and I think a mile and a quarter is her trip for now."

Joseph O'Brien saddled his first two runners at the track with Cnoc An Oir finishing best of his pair just over five lengths back in fifth.

Tom Marquand, rider of Cnoc An Oir, said: "She ran well, but sadly she just got touched off for that bit of black type they were after. It was a big run all the same. Hopefully Joseph will bring a few more over here."