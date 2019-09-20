French option for Dashing Willoughby

Dashing Willoughby

Andrew Balding may send Dashing Willoughby on his travels after earmarking next month's Qatar Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp as a potential target.

The son of Nathaniel failed to feature for the third race in succession since his Royal Ascot triumph in the Queen's Vase when finishing down the field in last week's St Leger at Doncaster.

A drop down in class could be on the agenda following his latest defeat, with Balding contemplating an outing in the one-mile-seven-furlong Group Two prize on October 5.

Balding said: "He was not quite at his best in the St Leger - it was still a little disappointing, but maybe the ground was a little bit too quick for him.

"He has come out of it well, and we will regroup and make a plan.

"He might possibly go to France on Arc weekend for the one-mile-seven Group Two race there."