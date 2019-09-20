Miss Kiki out to shine in Mill Reef Stakes

Oisin Murphy celebrates winning the bet365 Superlative Stakes don Mystery Power

Mr Kiki will attempt to become the latest horse to frank the form of the exciting Mums Tipple when he bids for Group Two honours in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

The Michael Bell-trained youngster was beaten only a length when fourth behind Richard Hannon's runaway York winner when they met in a red-hot maiden at Ascot in July.

Mr Kiki had no trouble landing the odds at Yarmouth six weeks ago, and takes a big step up in grade on Saturday.

"The form of his debut run is working out very well, and I thought he won nicely at Yarmouth," said Bell.

"We've been happy with him since, and I think he's fully entitled to be there."

Mystery Power looked an above-average two-year-old when taking his 100 per cent record to two in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

He disappointed in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood won in brilliant style by Pinatubo, but was found to be wrong afterwards.

Richard Hannon's charge is reported to be firing on all cylinders again.

"He came back with a respiratory infection after his disappointing run at Goodwood, and that took a couple of weeks to get over, but he is flying along now," said Alastair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing.

"It looks a good opportunity - and it doesn't look the strongest Mill Reef."

Malotru outran his odds of 20-1 in the Gimcrack Stakes at York when fourth to Threat - and had done nothing wrong when winning his only two previous starts.

His trainer Marco Botti believes the Casamento colt is up to this level.

The Newmarket trainer said: "He ran well in the Gimcrack, and we said straight away we wanted to go to the Mill Reef.

"I'm pleased the weather is good, because he is not a horse who would want the ground too soft.

"I know he was a big price in the Gimcrack, but we always liked him. He was a little bit inexperienced going into the race, because he had won easily at Chelmsford and in Italy - so York was the first time he had to battle.

"I think he will have learnt a lot from the race, and we always hoped he was up to this level."

Marcus Tregoning hopes Impressor could be up to the task, as long as he handles the expected faster conditions.

"It was a good maiden at Goodwood he made his debut in, and he just ran a little bit green there," said Tregoning.

"Obviously he'd come on a good deal for that run when we took him to Salisbury, where he won very nicely.

"The ground was on the easy side at Salisbury and how he'll perform on quicker ground, I'm not sure. His sire (Footstepsinthesand) has produced fast-ground horses, including Boom And Bust, who was a very good horse for us.

"He's in good form, and I'm sure he'll run very well."

Royal Commando missed the Gimcrack because of a training niggle, but is back in top form, according to his trainer Charlie Hills.

"It's been the plan to run him in this race for a while," he said.

"Unfortunately he had a little setback, and we couldn't run him at York, but I've been pleased with him the last couple of weeks. He should run a big race - he's in great nick."