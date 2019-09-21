Spencer delivers on Desert Encounter at Newbury

Jamie Spencer riding Desert Encounter (yellow) win the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes

David Simcock's rejuvenation of Desert Encounter continued apace as the veteran won the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes for a second time at Newbury.

Winner of the Group Three in 2017, the seven-year-old was giving upwards of 3lb to all of his rivals, but did arrive in great heart having won his last two starts at Goodwood and Windsor.

With Ryan Moore sending Pondus on a long way out, he looked a sitting duck as first Waldstern and then Desert Encounter under a motionless Jamie Spencer loomed up alongside.

Desert Encounter (9-4) quickened clear impressively and while John Smith's Cup winner Pivoine closed rapidly late on to get within a length, it was all too late.

The winner will now head off on his travels again.

Simcock said: "He'll go and try to repeat his win from last year in the Canadian International at Woodbine. He flies over to Canada two weeks today.

"We came here knowing he would be a little better for the run as he needs one run to take him to another.

"He's danced all the dances and we know his limitations, but in races like this he is pretty good and it was an amazing ride from Jamie - he's an important part of the team and comes in three or four days each week to ride out.

"I think he's busier and hungrier than he's been for a long time and he's riding better than he's ever done."

John Gosden's Cherokee Trail maintained his unbeaten record and earned a quote of 50-1 for the Derby after success in the SIS Family Fun Day EBF Novice Stakes.

A winner at Ascot on debut, the Coolmore-owned son of War Front was giving 6lb to his rivals.

He was made to fight for victory by Hugo Palmer's newcomer Imrahor, who made a bold bid but looked green in the closing stages.

The 8-13 favourite won by a length under Moore.