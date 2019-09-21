Rose Of Kildare shows great attitude

Mark Johnston

Rose Of Kildare showed great tenacity to take the Group Three honours in the William Hill Firth Of Clyde Stakes at Ayr.

Having her 11th race of the season, the Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old showed she was a real bargain, having cost just 3,000 euros as a yearling, by taking her career earnings to over £80,000.

Jockey Joe Fanning was confident about her stamina for the six furlongs and had her in the front rank throughout with Lambeth Walk and Endless Joy also close up.

First Option and Orlaith tried to join a furlong from home, but Rose Of Kildare (8-1) battled on resolutely to land the spoils by half a length from Graceful Magic, who put in good late work to claim the runner-up spot.

Endless Joy was another half-length back in third place.

Johnston said: "It was very good, fantastic. She won it well.

"That is obviously a tremendous result. Anything is a bonus after that. There is no need for her to run any more this season really, but at the same time it's another example of horses thriving on regular racing.

"That was her 11th start of the season. It shows it's good for them."