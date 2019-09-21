Maid In India too strong for Dakota GOld at Newbury

Jamie Spencer riding Maid In India (right)

Dakota Gold's winning spree was brought to an end at Newbury as 12-1 shot Maid In India won the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.

Trained by veteran Eric Alston in Lancashire, the five-year-old mare was bouncing back from a disappointing run at Ayr last time out.

Prior to that she had won a Listed race at Haydock, beating Friday's Ayr winner Lady In France comfortably.

Dakota Gold was sent off the 15-8 favourite having won his last four, but with a furlong to run it appeared Darren Bunyan's Irish raider Hit The Bid would claim the Group Three prize as he stole two lengths on the field.

Having previously saved his best for Dubai, he looked set to show he could perform on two continents, but as his stride began to shorten, Maid In India and Jamie Spencer swept through to take up the running.

Try as Dakota Gold might close home, he could not quite get on terms and failed by half a length.

Alston said: "For the last two years she has suffered with a disease that has affected both of her eyes and she's nearly blind on her left side.

"It's not out of the question that she could carry on with one eye, but we have stud plans for her and I think we'll have to just wait and see.

"We first noticed this when she used to hang a lot in her races and it was this affliction that was causing it.

"To be honest, I was praying for rain and would have been happy if she'd finished in the first three, but I knew the stiff five here would suit her and the ground at Newbury is not as firm as it is at some places.

"She is my first Group winner since Ridge Ranger (Summer Stakes at York in 2016)."

Connor Beasley said of Dakota Gold: "It was a good run and showed that he's up to this class. He stuck on really well and was closing down the winner at the finish. I was very pleased with the run."