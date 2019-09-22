Three Group One targets under consideration for Molatham

Molatham winning at Doncaster

A return to Doncaster is among the options under consideration for Molatham following his narrow victory on Town Moor last week.

Runner-up to the exciting Mums Tipple on his racecourse debut at Ascot in July, Roger Varian's charge went one better in the Convivial Maiden at York before successfully stepping up to Listed class for the Flying Scotsman Stakes.

He will need to step up in grade again if he is to make one final juvenile appearance before the season is out - with the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket (October 12) and the Vertem Futurity Stakes back at Doncaster (October 26) in the melting pot.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: "We were delighted with him the other day. We've always said he's really a horse for next year, so it was nice to see him go and win like he did.

"If we decide to go for the Dewhurst then it looks like we'll bump into Pinatubo - so we won't be going there thinking we're going to win.

"We could take him to France (Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere) instead, or there's the race at Doncaster (Vertem Futurity Trophy), or Sheikh Hamdan might decide not to run him again this season."