Liberty Beach ruled out for rest of season

Liberty Beach comes clear at Goodwood

John Quinn is hoping Liberty Beach can return for a possible 1000 Guineas bid next spring, after confirming his Molecomb Stakes winner will miss the rest of this season because of injury.

Liberty Beach was being readied for next weekend's Group One Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

But after pleasing Quinn in a midweek gallop, she was stiff the following morning - leaving the North Yorkshire trainer no option but to call time on the current campaign.

Quinn said: "She worked really well on Wednesday, but then she was stiff on Thursday morning and sore behind - and she's pulled muscles in her hindquarters.

"She needs three or four weeks off, so that's the end of the year really - so we're putting her away."

Liberty Beach was runner-up in York's Group Two Lowther Stakes on her most recent outing last month, to fellow Cheveley Park entry Living In The Past, on her first attempt beyond five furlongs.

Quinn set aside the disappointment of being unable to take part in that potential rematch, as he reflected on Liberty Beach's four wins from six starts in her stellar juvenile season - and cast his mind forward to next year's possibilities.

He said: "She's had a great year. She's been at all the big gigs.

"It is very disappointing, but sometimes these things can work in your favour in the long run. She'll have a rest now, and be back in at Christmas time."

As for the feasibility of Liberty Beach staying further in 2020, Quinn added: "We'll stretch her out and see.

"We'll get her ready and run her in the Nell Gwyn (over seven furlongs), and go from there."