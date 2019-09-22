Enable - star of the show in Newmarket on Sunday

Enable was the star attraction as members of the public got to see the brilliant mare strut her stuff on the second day of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket.

Several of the town's biggest trainers opened up their doors to celebrate the life of Sir Henry Cecil, giving visitors the rare opportunity to see behind the scenes at Flat racing's Headquarters, as well as raising money for local charities.

The undoubted star of the show on the gallops was John Gosden's wonder-mare Enable, who enjoyed a light canter up Warren Hill as she continues her preparation to bid for an historic third victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in just a fortnight's time.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, was thrilled to see so many of Enable's many fans turn up to see her.

"She really stirs the emotions, Enable, and it's great to see so many people being enthusiastic and coming just to see her enjoying herself," Grimthorpe told Sky Sports Racing.

"She had a really nice canter up Warren Hill with her ears pricked - she's as happy as Larry.

"I think we all come into racing for these very special horses, and the fans are no different. They bring the energy and the vibrancy to the whole game, and to have Enable and have her going for the third Arc is really quite something."

Enable's preparations for Europe's premier middle-distance contest are due to be stepped up with a gallop on the grass next week, weather permitting.

Grimthorpe added: "John (Gosden) is thinking about that next week. It will depend how the rain falls, but certainly he wants to get her on the grass whatever."

With Enable likely to be retired at the end of this year, the anticipated Abdullah star of next season is the unbeaten Logician.

The son of Frankel made it five wins in as many months with a brilliant Classic victory in the St Leger at Doncaster, and is reported to have taken those exertions in his stride.

"He's come out of it really well, which is great," said Grimthorpe.

"He's a substantial horse. He came into training a little bit late and had his five straight races this year - and just progressed with every single one of them.

"The way he won the Leger in a course-record time - I think we all felt that was a good way to end the season and give him a winter break."