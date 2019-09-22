Stone Circle could run in Rockingham Stakes

Michael Bell - trains Stone Circle

York's Rockingham Stakes is a potential next target for Stone Circle following his lucrative success in Ireland last weekend.

The Michael Bell-trained juvenile plundered the best part of 150,000 euros by winning the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday, getting the better of fellow British raider Maystar in the hands of Andrea Atzeni.

Bell reports his youngster to have taken those exertions in his stride, and is considering testing the water at Listed level at York's final meeting of the season on October 12.

"He came back from Ireland really well, and obviously we were delighted with him on the day," he said.

"He was bucking and squealing earlier in the week, so he will run again before the end of the season - but where, I'm not sure yet.

"The Rockingham at York is a race we're considering, but we'll see."