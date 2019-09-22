Quadrilateral set for Oh So Sharp Stakes

Trainer Roger Charlton

Roger Charlton currently prefers the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket as the next target for his exciting filly Quadrilateral.

The daughter of Frankel leapt to the head of ante-post lists for next year's 1000 Guineas with a brilliant display at Newbury on Friday - following up last month's narrow debut victory at the Berkshire circuit with a nine-length demolition job in a conditions race.

She is set to step up in class at Headquarters on October 11 - and while Charlton is not ruling out the possibility of supplementing his charge for the Group One Fillies' Mile at a cost of £40,000, he is in favour of running at Group Three level on the same card.

He said: "She's really good - and all being well, she'll head to Newmarket in just under three weeks' time for either the Fillies' Mile or, more likely, the Oh So Sharp Stakes on the same day.

"She'd need to be supplemented for the Fillies' Mile. That wouldn't be a problem, but I think we'd probably prefer to keep her at seven furlongs for the time being.

"I'll speak to her connections, but that would be the thinking at the moment."