Raheen House to have Melbourne Cup prep run

Raheen House ridden by Jamie Spencer wins the Bahrain Trophy Stakes

William Haggas plans to give Raheen House an outing in Australia before a potential shot at the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November.

The Newmarket trainer has earmarked the Caulfield Cup on October 19 as his preferred target for the gelded son of Sea The Stars, with the Geelong Cup four days later identified as an alternative option.

The five year-old, one of just two horses to have beaten dual Arc winner Enable, finished down the field on his most recent start in last month's Ebor at York - but he had previously been placed in both Listed and Group race company on the Knavesmire.

Haggas said: "Raheen House is in quarantine at the moment, and he is due to go to Australia shortly.

"I think he is going to run in the Caulfield Cup if he gets in . If he doesn't get in he would probably go for the Geelong Cup.

"I think he needs to have a race first before the Melbourne Cup. He will run really well down there, and I don't think the two-mile trip in the Melbourne Cup will be any problem."

Reflecting on Raheen House's no show in the Ebor, the Classic winning handler believes several things conspired against him.

Haggas added: "He got too far back, and (jockey) James (Doyle) said he didn't quite have that early pace.

"James said they went hard, though, and he just got in the wrong position - but that's the way it is.

"The ground may have been also been a bit quick for him."