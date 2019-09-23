Jockey Fergus Sweeney announces retirement plans

Jockey Fergus Sweeney

Jockey Fergus Sweeney has announced his intention to retire from riding in November.

The 41-year-old, who enjoyed his finest hour in the saddle when partnering Henry Candy's Twilight Son to victory in the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup in 2015, has decided the time is right to look towards the future.

After a career spanning a quarter of a century, Sweeney will retire with many best wishes from his weighing-room colleagues.

"After much thought and with a heavy heart, I have decided as of November to call time on my riding career," Sweeney posted in a statement on Twitter.

"I feel the time is right, and I'm looking forward to the next chapter.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in the 25 years that I've been lucky enough to do the job I've felt so passionately about.

"I'm hoping that life will be as sweet out of the saddle."

Among those to respond was former champion jockey Jim Crowley, who said: "Sad to read this! Had a laugh sitting next to you . All the best for the future Sweens."

Good wishes even came from as far afield as Australia - with Kerrin McEvoy, who has enjoyed several spells riding in Britian, saying: "Best of luck in the next chapter Sweens."