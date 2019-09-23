Signora Cabello retired by trainer John Quinn

Signora Cabello

Last year's Queen Mary winner Signora Cabello has been retired after disappointing at Ayr on Saturday.

Trained by John Quinn, the Camacho filly was beaten on her racecourse debut but then won at Bath, before taking a Listed race at York and going on to triumph at Royal Ascot.

She backed that up by winning a second Group Two, the Prix Robert Papin, and ran with great credit to be second in the Prix Morny to Pretty Pollyanna during a great first season.

Unplaced in four outings this year, her importance to Phoenix Thoroughbreds, who bought into her on the eve of her Royal Ascot success, can not be overstated - according to Amer Abdulaziz, CEO of her owners.

"She was our first Royal Ascot winner," said Abdulaziz.

"It's no exaggeration to say at the time that result was more important than winning any Derby in the world. Everyone watches Royal Ascot, and it put us on the map, especially in Britain.

"She has been an excellent filly for us, and we thank John and his team for all the brilliant work they did with her. I'm sure she'll make an outstanding broodmare, and we look forward to welcoming her first progeny."