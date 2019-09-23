Vintage Middle Park in prospect at Newmarket

Siskin - runs in the Middle Park Stakes next

A mouthwatering clash between Siskin, Mums Tipple and Earthlight is on the cards in Saturday's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes as 13 juveniles remain in contention for the Newmarket feature.

The Ger Lyons-trained Siskin is already a Group One winner and he lines up here having swerved a clash with the devastating Pinatubo in the National Stakes in favour of this event.

However, he faces anything but a penalty kick with Richard Hannon's Mums Tipple set to step up in class having won a competitive sales race at York by 11 lengths.

Hannon has also left in his Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes winner Threat.

Adding further depth to the field is Andre Fabre's Earthlight, who is another Group One winner having seen off Mark Johnston's smart filly Raffle Prize to win the Prix Morny last time out.

Being in the same Godolphin ownership as Pinatubo, Fabre has had to rejig his sights somewhat, explaining recently: "Of course, given that Pinatubo is now likely to head to the Dewhurst, we have had a rethink about Earthlight.

"He's already won a Group One over six furlongs in the Prix Morny, so we won't be asking him to do anything different."

Aidan O'Brien is set to be in the unusual situation of not saddling one of the first three favourites for a juvenile Group One, but he could still be well represented.

Monarch Of Egypt could tackle Siskin again having chased him home the last twice while King Neptune, Lope Y Fernandez and Pistoletto could also represent Ballydoyle.

Clive Cox's Golden Horde, who beat Threat at Goodwood and then ran well behind Earthlight in the Morny, is another with realistic claims.

Dubai Station, Prince Of Naples, Spartan Fighter and Summer Sands complete the 13.