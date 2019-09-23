Nurse Barbara supplemented for Cheveley Park

Trainer Ger Lyons

Ger Lyons has opted to supplement Nurse Barbara for the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The daughter of Kodiac has been given the chance to go for Group One glory by the County Meath handler after being caught in the dying strides by Blissful in a Listed contest over seven furlongs at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Nurse Barbara could well renew rivalry with Blissful, who is one of four possibles from Aidan O'Brien's stable along with Etoile, Precious Moments and Tango.

The three other Irish-trained fillies in a list of 15 for the six-furlong Group One are Ken Condon's Celtic Beauty, Sheila Lavery's Lil Grey and Millisle from Jessica Harrington's yard.

A strong home defence is led by the Mark Johnston-trained Raffle Prize, who was only beaten a neck by Earthlight in the Prix Morny after beating Daahyeh in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Roger Varian's charge, who was runner-up to the O'Brien-trained Love in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month, is also in the mix.

Ed Walker intends to run Nina Bailarina, who was second at Deauville when stepped up to Group Three company.

"I confirmed her for the Cheveley Park and that's the plan," said the Upper Lambourn handler.

"She ran great in France and I think she will come forward again."

The sole French-trained filly in the list is Andre Fabre's Tropbeau, winner of her last three races including two at Group level.

Karl Burke's Lowther Stakes heroine Living In The Past, Richard Hannon's Dick Poole Stakes scorer Dark Lady and the Richard Fahey-trained Moon Of Love were the other fillies' standing their ground at the five-day confirmation stage.