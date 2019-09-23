William Muir mulling Royal Lodge bid with Pyledriver

Action from Newmarket

William Muir will give Saturday's Juddmonte Royal Lodge some serious consideration for his smart youngster Pyledriver.

The juvenile took his record to two wins from three starts last time out. A 50-1 winner his on debut, he was beaten at Newbury next time, but bounced back to win a Listed race at Haydock.

Pyledriver is one of 16 two-year-olds left in the Group Two, which has been won by the likes of Frankel and Roaring Lion in recent years.

"I mentioned the Doncaster race (Vertem Futurity Trophy) straight after Haydock as it can be a small field, but it's a long way off still and they can go over the top," said Muir.

"He's in very good shape at home and we decided we'll look at the Royal Lodge and the Autumn Stakes and see where we go. He's got to take another step forward as he couldn't have won any easier last time.

"PJ (McDonald) jumped off him and said the feel he gave him between the three and the one-pole was that of a very good horse. He's exciting.

"At Newbury the ground was very sticky. It was heavy ground on the Friday then it dried. They went so slow that day, then sprinted and this horse will definitely get a trip."

Aidan O'Brien has left in eight, headed by Armory, while William Haggas' Surf Dancer, the Paul Cole-trained Highland Chief, Andrew Balding's Kameko and Military March from Saeed bin Suroor's yard are among some classy possible rivals.