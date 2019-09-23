Gosden's Star Of Bengal and Lord North in Cambridgeshire

Trainer John Gosden

John Gosden relies on Lord North and Star Of Bengal as he seeks a fourth win in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket, after 66 horses were left in the nine-furlong cavalry charge at the five-day confirmation stage.

The headquarters handler struck with Wissahickon 12 months ago - and his two possibles for this year, after he withdrew Forest Of Dean, are both towards the head of the market.

Lord North was an eye-catching second to Bless Him at Ascot in his first race for 106 days this month - while Star Of Bengal finished a six-length last of five when he had pipe-opening run in the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor, following a midsummer break.

The weights are headed by the Jamie Osborne-trained Raising Sand on 9st 10lb - with Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Horizon and Charlie Hills' Afaak, the Royal Hunt Cup winner, next on 9st 8lb.

Among those prominent in the ante-post market are Hughie Morrison's Le Don De Vie, Andrew Balding's Good Birthday and Fifth Position from Roger Varian's stable.

Aidan O'Brien supplies the two Irish entries, in Amedeo Modigliani and Turnberry Isle.

Caradoc, who would have been a leading fancy, was scratched from the race by trainer Ed Walker following his victory at Newbury on Saturday.

The four-year-old, who was as low as 8-1 in places, is unlikely to run again this season.

"He's come out of Newbury fine, but I think that will him done for the year," said Walker.

"He owes us nothing this year, and we'll look after him for next year."

For those who miss the cut as one of a maximum 35 runners on Saturday, there is the consolation of the Silver Cambridgeshire over course and distance 24 hours earlier.