Headman done for the season

Trainer Roger Charlton

Roger Charlton has called time on Headman's season and is already looking forward to next year for the dual Group Two-winning colt.

Headman won the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud in June, and then Deauville's Prix Guillaume d'Ornano Haras du Logis Saint-Germain last month, but subsequently failed to make much of an impact in the Irish Champion Stakes.

The son of Kingman could finish only fifth behind Magical but was not disgraced, and all the major races over 10 furlongs are likely to be on his agenda next term.

Wiltshire trainer Charlton said: "He is fine. He won't run again this season, and we might look at bringing him back at Sandown or somewhere like that.

"He was beaten a little over three lengths by a pretty good field (at Leopardstown).

"He finished just behind a Derby winner (Anthony Van Dyck) and in front of a Derby runner-up (Madhmoon) and the horse from Mark Johntson's (Elarqam)."

Headman had a troubled passage behind Magical too.

Charlton added: "He was beaten by a good filly that has run to the low 120s in her last seven starts.

"He shot up in the stalls and lost two lengths coming out the gates; then he lost further ground going wide round the bend.

"For a big horse, he ran pretty well to be beaten just over three lengths."