Malotru may take a break following Mill Reef run

Marco Botti

Marco Botti is likely to put Malotru away for the season after his run in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury went awry.

Malotru hit the front two furlongs out, but hung left and faded in the last half-furlong to finish fifth behind Pierre Lapin.

That may well be his final outing of 2019, during which he has a Group Three success to his credit at San Siro in June and also ran creditably when fourth in the Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Botti said: "He seems fine - the race didn't go to plan.

"For whatever reason, he was hanging a little bit and probably got there a little bit soon, and the race didn't pan out as I was hoping it would.

"We were a bit disappointed, but in the end he didn't run that badly."

There are still possible overseas targets this season, but Botti is likely to forego them.

He added: "On the back of that run, I'd like to run him again - but unfortunately I don't see many options.

"There is a Group Two at Maisons-Laffitte, but he is unlikely to find his ground. He doesn't want it too soft.

"He's also in the Grand Criterium in Italy over seven and a half furlongs - but that is on October 20, and the ground might have gone too soft.

"We don't want to rush him or give him a tough race, so we will probably wait for next year.

"I think he will definitely get seven, but he is showing plenty of toe to run over six. I think he will get a bit further, but we don't want to step him up in trip right now.

"In the Mill Reef he was just behind the pace, and the time of the race was good. I think he'll be a six/seven-furlong horse."

Botti is thinking of possibly starting Malotru off in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot next spring.

"I would imagine we might go for one of the Classic trials or the Group Three at Ascot early in the season and see where we go," he said.

"We haven't really got a plan.

"We were hoping to be in the first three in the Mill Reef. He wasn't far away - but it didn't work out for us."