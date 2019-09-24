Prix de l'Abbaye in mind for Hit The Bid

Action from the Prix de l'Abbaye

Darren Bunyan believes a third start in as many weeks probably proved the difference between victory and defeat for Hit The Bid at Newbury.

The Curragh trainer's smart sprinter looked the likely winner just over a furlong out on Saturday, but then had to settle for third behind Maid In India and Dakota Gold in the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy.

Hit The Bid is reported to be 100 per cent, and possible targets for him next month are the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp and the Mercury Stakes at Dundalk - which he won last year.

"It was just a run too quick - it was his third run in three weeks," said Bunyan.

"He looked in great shape and looked the winner at the furlong pole, but those runs and the travelling just knocked the edge off him in the last half-furlong.

"He ran a blinder at the same time and has come home safe and sound. All is good with him."

Hit The Bid has a little more time before his next intended target.

Bunyan added: "We'll have a look and freshen him up.

"He might go for the Abbaye, and the Mercury Stakes will definitely part of his plans again.

"We'll charge up the batteries in the next week or so and make a plan with him going forward. Those are the races in mind for him at the minute."