Rain welcome for Fifth Position at Newmarket

Trainer Roger Varian

Andrea Atzeni believes further rain will enhance the chances of Fifth Position in Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old will drop down to handicap company for the first time in his career for the valuable nine-furlong prize, for which he is a general 10-1 chance.

Since defeating Jersey Stakes and Prix Jean Prat runner-up Space Blues at Nottingham on his second start in April, the son of Dark Angel has subsequently run creditably in defeat on quick ground at both Listed and Group Three level.

Atzeni said: "He is a horse that has been running consistently in Listed and Group races, but he has never really got his ground.

"He has been running on fast ground which is not ideal for him and I think he is a horse that wants a bit of cut. Genuine good ground would be fine.

"For him, if we get all that rain it will be good as he wants a bit of cut."

Atzeni expects both the strong pace and big field to play to the strengths of the Dark Angel colt.

He added: "The Cambridgeshire is like a lottery and you need luck in running and a good draw.

"I think the big field won't be a problem and they will go a good gallop and that's what he wants.

"I don't think the small fields really suit him as we have had to make the running lots of times and sometimes they don't go fast enough."

Atzeni could have his wishes answered with Michael Prosser, Jockey Club Racecourses East Region Head of Racing, confirming the Rowley Mile will be hit with rain over the next couple of days.

He said: "We are expecting further showers today amounting to between 10 and 12 millimetres in total. There is further rain overnight into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday looks to be a pretty decent day.

"Wednesday night into Thursday morning we anticipate another three to four millimetres, but after that it is supposed to be quite breezy and we could be starting on the slow side of good.

"There are showers around Friday and Saturday, but they are isolated and with the wind they will move through quickly if we get them, so if we avoid them it should be good ground Friday and Saturday."