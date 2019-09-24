Horse Racing News

News

Richard Hannon - Threat a major player in Middle Park Stakes

Last Updated: 24/09/19 4:48pm

Trainer Richard Hannon
Trainer Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon believes Threat has been "massively overlooked" ahead of the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Herridge handler is set to launch a twin assault on the six-furlong Group One, with the unbeaten Mums Tipple the marginal second-favourite behind Andre Fabre's Earthlight following a hugely-impressive 11-length demolition job in a sales race at York.

However, Hannon has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds Threat - winner of the Gimcrack at York and the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on his two most recent starts - and yet he is available at double-figure odds for this weekend's fascinating contest.

"It's probably the best Middle Park we've seen for years, and so it should be," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

"Siskin is a very good horse and Earthlight is a very good horse. Hopefully we don't get too much of a change of ground and both of our horses, Threat and Mums Tipple, are in great form.

"Threat has done it right at that level with penalties. He's a very good horse and has been massively overlooked, in my opinion.

"I think Threat is more than solid. He's won a Gimcrack and a Champagne and was only just beaten in a Coventry and a Richmond.

"He's danced every dance and has been bang there - and it looks to me like he's getting better."

Of Mums Tipple, Hannon added: "He is extremely exciting, but York is a track that can favour those horses that can jump and get everything right - they never get them back.

"The form of his first run worked out and he is a very exciting horse. We'll see if he's a very exciting, good horse on Saturday."

Trending

©2019 Sky UK