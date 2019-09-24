Vinndication for Carlisle

Vinndication wins at Ascot under David Bass

Kim Bailey is leaning towards the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle as a starting point for Vinndication.

The Andoversford handler has identified the two-and-a-half-mile Listed prize on November 3 as one of two potential options for the six-year-old, along with the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby 24 hours earlier.

After winning his first two starts over fences, including a Grade Two at Ascot, Vinndication came up just short in two outings at the top level, most recently finishing fifth in the JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Bailey said: "Vinndication seems happy in himself and he will probably go to the Colin Parker Intermediate Chase.

"I'm very happy with him and he has had a wind operation since the end of last season.

"I'm sure he will get three miles this season and he might have an entry in the Charlie Hall as well. It will all depend on the ground where he starts."

Vinndication may have suffered defeat on both his previous attempts at Grade One level, but Bailey is confident he is up to racing at that standard again this season.

He added: "At Cheltenham he made a bad mistake at an important part of the race, then he was beaten by just over three lengths by two of the best novices in the country at Sandown in a race I thought he should have won.

"I sincerely hope he will be better this season. I certainly think he looks more of a horse now and we know he has a fair amount of ability."

One horse Bailey will not able to call upon this season is Grade Two-winning hurdler Younevercall, who has suffered a setback.

The eight-year-old was last sighted giving Bailey a rare runner on the Flat in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

He added: "Sadly Younevercall is on the sidelines as he met with a setback after Royal Ascot.

"He is very fragile and he won't be back until the second half of the season, and even then that may come too soon."