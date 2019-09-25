Connections ponders Logician future

Frankie Dettori riding Logician

Connections sense St Leger winner Logician may be capable of making his mark in the middle-distance division next term.

The three-year-old progressed from winning a 10-furlong maiden at Newbury in May to taking the one-mile-six-furlong Classic at Doncaster earlier this month.

Logician also struck gold over 12 furlongs, in a Newbury handicap in July and then the Group Two Great Voltigeur Stakes at York in August, giving Gosden and team cause to think staying may not necessarily be the grey's only forte.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "I think with Logician we will have to see how the winter goes. He will have a top-class programme, but it is yet to be fully discussed.

"All these races are quite a long way away, and saying he is going for this or that are nice thoughts, but we have to see how he goes over the winter. I think the top-class middle distance races will come on to the spectrum.

"He has been a slow-maturing horse, and his progression from Newbury to the Great Voltigeur was fairly natural progression.

"The issue of what he matures into will be the question. Will he have enough zip for a mile and a quarter - although it looked like it in the early stages of the St Leger?

"Going from a mile-six (back) to a mile and a quarter, it's quite a gap and a big difference. The really good thing is he has lots of exciting options."