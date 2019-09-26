Raffle eyes Cheveley prize

Raffle Prize ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori

Raffle Prize heads a field of 11 declared for the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Mark Johnston-trained filly goes for the six-furlong Group One with strong claims having won two Group Two contests, the Queen Mary and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

She was runner-up to Earthlight when taking on the colts in the Prix Morny, and her conqueror is a leading fancy on Saturday for the Middle Park Stakes on the same card.

Earthlight's trainer Andre Fabre provides stiff opposition in the shape of Tropbeau, whose last two victories have been in Group Two races at Deauville.

Aidan O'Brien has saddled the last three winners of this race and looks to Etoile, a Group Three winner at Naas on her only start in May, and Tango.

The three other Irish-trained challengers are Ger Lyons' supplementary entry Nurse Barbara, Sheila Lavery's Lil Grey and Millisle from Jessica Harrington's yard.

Completing the field are Karl Burke's Lowther Stakes heroine Living In The Past, Richard Hannon's Dick Poole Stakes scorer Dark Lady, the Richard Fahey-trained Moon Of Love and Ed Walker's Nina Bailarina.

The four horses withdrawn at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Blissful, Celtic Beauty, Daahyeh and Precious Moments.