William Carson banned for six months

Jockey William Carson has been banned for six months after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine.

However, his suspension was backdated to start from April 4 - eight days after the sample taken from him at Lingfield was found to contain the banned substance benzoylecgonine.

His ban runs through to October 4 - and as long as his riding licence has not expired and he receives clearance from the British Horseracing Authority's medical team, he will able to resume his career next month.

Carson, the 29-year-old grandson of five-time champion and multiple Classic winner Willie Carson, received confirmation of his punishment at a BHA disciplinary panel hearing on Thursday.

Without a winner this year, Carson has not ridden since April 1. His biggest career success to date came in the 2008 Ayr Gold Cup aboard Regal Parade.