Wichita emerges in Tattersalls

Wichita ridden by Ryan Moore

Wichita emerged as a possible challenger to the brilliant Pinatubo in next month's Dewhurst after a wide-margin victory in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner on his racecourse debut at the Curragh last month, the son of No Nay Never was last seen pushing the high-class Molatham all the way in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster little under a fortnight ago.

Turning out swiftly for a Group Three contest better known the Somerville Tattersall Stakes, the Aidan O'Brien-trained juvenile was the 10-11 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore - and his supporters will have been content for the duration of the seven-furlong journey.

Monoski - fourth behind Pinatubo in the National Stakes at the Curragh earlier in the month - was sent straight to the lead, but he was soon challenged by both Wichita and Manigordo.

It was clear with a couple of furlongs still to run that Wichita was travelling much the best of the six runners and he powered clear once popped the question by Moore to score by seven lengths.

Paul Smith, representing his father - Wichita's part-owner Derrick Smith - said: "It was a striking performance.

"I was at Doncaster when he ran a nice second there. He is a big, strong colt and has got a lovely way about him.

"Aidan has been very happy with him since that run at Doncaster and Ryan liked him a lot. He is chilled out and has a really good mind about him, which is nice going forward.

"He is exciting and the penny is dropping all the time "

Considering future plans, Smith added: "You could look at the Vertem Futurity Trophy (at Doncaster) and step him up to a mile, or you could bring him back here for the Dewhurst and keep him at seven as he handles the dip.

"The choice is there and we will see what Aidan wants to do with him. If you watch the race at Doncaster he was very strong at the end which is always nice to see."

Persuasion fared best of the chasing pack in second for Charlie Hills.

The Glorious Goodwood maiden winner had disappointed when favourite for the Acomb Stakes at York on his second start.

Hills said: "That was much better. He had one or two niggly problems at York, but he looked pretty good today.

"He has shown he can step up to Group class and is up to that level. I don't know if he will run again this season - we might just put him away."

Withhold in cruise control in Bowl

Withhold could take on Stradivarius at Ascot next month after stamping his class on the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes at Newmarket with a dominant front-running victory.

It is almost two years since Roger Charlton's charge landed a monster gamble in the Cesarewitch at Headquarters, after which he went on to run out an impressive winner of last summer's Northumberland Plate on his return from an eight-month absence.

Dreams of a Melbourne Cup bid were dashed after he suffered a broken blood vessel on his Australian debut in October - and while he made another triumphant return from a lengthy break at Newbury in June, he failed to run up to expectations in the Ebor last month.

With just four rivals taking him on, Withhold was the 10-11 favourite for this two-mile Listed assignment and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs in the hands of Jason Watson.

Hasanabad - making his first appearance for Ian Williams - briefly loomed up as a threat in the straight, but while his challenge petered out, Withhold was just getting going.

The further Charlton's ace went the better he looked and he was six lengths clear of Austrian School at the line.

Harry Charlton, assistant to his father, said: "He is very laid back. You can get these kinds of races where you are odds on and you have to be held up and can't hit the front too soon, but you can literally do anything with this guy.

"He doesn't pull, does what you want, and when these horses have these kind of records - he has had one blip - but when they generally win, like he does, they are pretty easy to deal with.

"I thought they went very slowly and maybe he makes them look like they are going slowly, but he is doing quarter-speed the whole way around there, really. He also has a turn of foot for a horse that stays two and a half miles.

"If he had not had the blip in Australia, you would be inclined to be very gutsy with him in terms of taking on the best, because he stays all day and you can go quick on him.

"Australia is still in the back of our minds, but he is entered in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

"We were very tempted to go for the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp next weekend, as it is over two and a half miles and quite weak on entries, but it would be a bold step from not running that well in the Ebor last time to running in a Group One over two and a half miles, where it could be bottomless ground.

"So, when the entries came out here, we thought it was too good to miss and this is a nice confidence booster. If he is all right, we will have a pop at Ascot - and take on Stradivarius!"