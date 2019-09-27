Positive set for Pinatubo rematch in Darley Dewhurst

Positive in action at Goodwood

Positive could face the mighty Pinatubo for the second time this season in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next month.

Trainer Clive Cox is currently leaning towards running his Solario Stakes winner in the Group One over seven furlongs, with the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend as an alternative.

"He's fine and it'll be another couple of weeks before he'll be running again," said Cox.

"He's a lovely, fine, big horse and we're very pleased. He's in good nick and continues to progress.

"At this minute in time, I would suggest the Dewhurst is a likely target. He's also entered in France, but I'd say it's the Dewhurst.

"We're very happy with him and it leads to him stepping up to a mile next year."

Positive was beaten five lengths by Pinatubo when the pair finished first and second in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Pinatubo has since gone to win the National Stakes at the Curragh to earn a rating of 128 - making him the highest-rated two-year-old this century.