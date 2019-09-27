Silvestre de Sousa to return at Kempton on Wednesday

Silvestre De Sousa - back in action at Kempton

Silvestre de Sousa is set to return to the saddle next Wednesday after recovering from injury.

The three-times champion jockey has been sidelined since suffering a broken collarbone in a fall at Chelmsford on August 23.

At one stage it appeared he could be back in time for the St Leger meeting at Doncaster earlier this month, but De Sousa elected to take his time with a view to being fully fit for Champions Day at Ascot on October 19.

De Sousa said in his Star Sports blog on Friday morning: "I'm delighted to say that after weeks of hard work in Peter O'Sullevan House in Newmarket, my return to the saddle is planned for next Wednesday.

"My collar bone has healed, and I plan to ride work tomorrow (Saturday) morning for the first time. Hopefully that will all go OK, and I've no reason to think it shouldn't, as I've sat on a horse at home and everything feels fine.

"I had hoped to surprise everyone and get back in time to ride in the Cambridgeshire tomorrow, but that has just come a few days too soon.

"As it stands, I plan to come back at Kempton next Wednesday evening and then build from there.

"It's been tough watching from the sidelines, but that has really spurred me on to get back in the saddle."